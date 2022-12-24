Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,601,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $248.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,794. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.05.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

