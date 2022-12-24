Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 9.3% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $31,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88.

