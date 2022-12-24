Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $41,871,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $159.30. 501,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,652. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $183.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.