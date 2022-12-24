Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Decreased by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 11.1% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,468,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,214,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,518,756. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.88 and a 200 day moving average of $195.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.