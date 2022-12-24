Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.5% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $191.42. 4,214,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,756. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $194.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

