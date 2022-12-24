Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 21,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 42,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Vanstar Mining Resources Trading Up 8.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$18.16 million and a PE ratio of -9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 22.64 and a current ratio of 22.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31.

About Vanstar Mining Resources

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

