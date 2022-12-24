Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 133,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,000. Activision Blizzard accounts for 1.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.33. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $86.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Raymond James raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.