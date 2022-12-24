Vantage Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 46,358 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,846,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 2.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.20.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,918,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $337,788.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,091,902.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.60, for a total value of $337,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,918,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,196 shares of company stock valued at $29,969,803 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $350.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $361.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.83. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $495.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.45 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

