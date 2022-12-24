Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 15,862 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on FANG. Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.44. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. Analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

