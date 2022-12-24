Velas (VLX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $857,702.57

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $55.18 million and $857,702.57 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00069401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053347 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022258 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,392,642,464 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

