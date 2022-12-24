Venus USDC Market Cap Reaches $103.86 Million (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.86 million and $2.20 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.58 or 0.05058991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00499966 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,992.33 or 0.29623205 BTC.

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02176786 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,150,004.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.