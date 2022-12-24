Veritaseum (VERI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,854.89

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $82.97 million and $27,854.89 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be bought for about $38.60 or 0.00229242 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $882.24 or 0.05237901 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00499625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,986.16 or 0.29603047 BTC.

Veritaseum Token Profile

Veritaseum launched on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

