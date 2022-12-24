Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Reaches $9.56 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.56 million and $66,837.22 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,830.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00390699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021699 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00853288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00097297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.64 or 0.00603864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00261744 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,741,797 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

