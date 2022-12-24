VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,284 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.68% of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $21,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UITB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,505,000 after buying an additional 199,366 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,723,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,460,000 after purchasing an additional 173,250 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,776,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,689 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000.

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA UITB opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.30. VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.09.

