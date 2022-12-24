VIDT Datalink Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $29.02 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $29.02 million and approximately $673,349.51 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. The official website for VIDT Datalink is www.vidt-datalink.com. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

