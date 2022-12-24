Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 999,000 shares of company stock worth $33,943,190. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 40.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

