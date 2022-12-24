VirtualMeta Price Hits $0.0255 on Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $58.58 million and $42.01 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02547107 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

