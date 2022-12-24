VirtualMeta Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42.01 (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a market cap of $58.58 million and approximately $42.01 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $849.93 or 0.05047864 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.92 or 0.29582464 BTC.

VirtualMeta Profile

VirtualMeta launched on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02547107 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

