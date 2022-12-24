VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Up 7.3 %

VOC Energy Trust stock opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.54. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 121.67% and a net margin of 92.67%.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $37,000. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

