Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Reaches One Day Volume of $6.52 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00017325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $79.38 million and $6.52 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.99060186 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,203,292.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

