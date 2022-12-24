Wallington Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 3.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $13,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after buying an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Tower by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after buying an additional 1,879,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after buying an additional 1,762,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $212.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.81.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

