Wallington Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Aflac Trading Up 1.2 %

AFL opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,188 shares of company stock worth $4,046,440. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.