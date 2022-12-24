Wallington Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $351.87 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

