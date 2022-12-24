Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance
IJR opened at $94.87 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $96.27.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
