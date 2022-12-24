Wallington Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.2% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 3.4 %

PSX opened at $103.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $70.66 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.53.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

