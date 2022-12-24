Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €79.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($84.04) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NDA. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €78.00 ($82.98) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Aurubis Stock Performance

Aurubis stock opened at €79.70 ($84.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a fifty-two week high of €116.85 ($124.31).

About Aurubis

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

