Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 0.6 %

WMG stock opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.84. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Warner Music Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Featured Articles

