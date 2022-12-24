Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Lessened by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc decreased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after buying an additional 139,042 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 648,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 38,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,622,000 after buying an additional 267,654 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,558,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $146.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $198.04.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.13 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTS. StockNews.com began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.