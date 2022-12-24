WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 4,270 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

