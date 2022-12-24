WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 8,132 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,336,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,898.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 299,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,122,000 after acquiring an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,015,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,365,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

VOX stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.90. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $138.47.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.