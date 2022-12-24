WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 82,745 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,745 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.86 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89.

