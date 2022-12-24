WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,265 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 821,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,534,000 after purchasing an additional 364,555 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.96.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.