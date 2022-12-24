WBH Advisory Inc. Buys 5,950 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

