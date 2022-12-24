WBH Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $97.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.