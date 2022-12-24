WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 398.9% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,302,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 28,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

