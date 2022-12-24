WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 864,981 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 1.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $534,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 25,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,395,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,210. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

