WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,192,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 133,734 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $237,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,011,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $642,211,000 after buying an additional 776,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,639,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.12.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

