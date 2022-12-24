WCM Investment Management LLC Has $26.77 Million Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 59,403 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of ICU Medical worth $26,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,859,000 after purchasing an additional 486,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 265,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,077,000 after purchasing an additional 82,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1,589.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $155.95. 64,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,642. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $251.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.67 and a 200 day moving average of $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $52,039.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

