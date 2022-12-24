WCM Investment Management LLC Has $36.45 Million Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Endava worth $36,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DAVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,113,000 after acquiring an additional 972,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after acquiring an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAVA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Endava from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $74.78. 209,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,043. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.19. Endava plc has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $170.88.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.99 million. Endava had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 22.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

