WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Texas Roadhouse worth $16,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.6 %

TXRH stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.31. 455,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,884. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.42.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.75 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $98,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

