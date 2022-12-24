WCM Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,015 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of Azenta worth $22,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Azenta in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter worth $141,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZTA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens upped their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Azenta Price Performance

About Azenta

AZTA traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $58.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,982. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $104.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $57.56.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.