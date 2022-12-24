WCM Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,736 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Globant worth $68,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,653,000 after buying an additional 1,469,846 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,604,000 after buying an additional 156,312 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,289,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $322,920,000 after buying an additional 64,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Globant by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,067,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,741,000 after buying an additional 150,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.67. The company had a trading volume of 182,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,110. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $155.01 and a 1-year high of $324.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

