Wells Fargo & Company Raises NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $135.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.63. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC raised its position in NIKE by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.9% in the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

