Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.91. 1,639,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,878,670. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.