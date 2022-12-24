Wendell David Associates Inc. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,329,000. Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 131,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 23.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 247,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 72.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 144,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,198. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.61.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

