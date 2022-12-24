Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems makes up 1.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $398.04. 161,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $499.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.21, for a total value of $1,003,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,708.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total value of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,650 shares of company stock worth $4,561,984. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

