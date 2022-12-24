Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 100 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,592 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Progressive Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $100.81 and a 12-month high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 1.76%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.