Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $982,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 19.7% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.6% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 59.7% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 50,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,068,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $266.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,478. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.68.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.