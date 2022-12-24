WFA of San Diego LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned 1.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 45.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

PHDG opened at $32.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

