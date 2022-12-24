WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 40,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,061,000. Lincoln Electric accounts for 4.6% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,306 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $7,647,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 214,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,522,000 after acquiring an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $145.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

